Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Raised to C$845.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$820.00 to C$845.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$675.00 to C$750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$760.00 to C$780.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$855.00.

FFH stock opened at C$661.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of C$493.00 and a 1 year high of C$716.59. The firm has a market cap of C$20.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$648.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$607.89.

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$42.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$49.47 by C($7.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 67.1399955 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$646.33, for a total value of C$1,672,695.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,338,710.87.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

