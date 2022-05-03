FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ FATBP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.93. 6,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,194. FAT Brands has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1719 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.95%.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of December 26, 2021, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as operated 129 directly owned restaurants and 2,240 franchised locations.

