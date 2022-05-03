Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $251.84 Million

Analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) will announce $251.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $258.39 million and the lowest is $248.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted sales of $218.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.17.

NYSE FRT opened at $115.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $109.62 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 131.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

