FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.28 Billion

Brokerages forecast that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) will post $24.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $25.73 billion. FedEx posted sales of $22.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year sales of $93.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.45 billion to $94.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $97.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $95.97 billion to $101.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FedEx.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

Shares of FDX opened at $197.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after buying an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,047,785,000 after purchasing an additional 153,131 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $520,369,000 after purchasing an additional 35,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $593,029,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FedEx (FDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.