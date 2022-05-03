FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FDX. Stephens cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $299.55.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $197.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.76. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $382,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,541 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $19,415,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,030 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,701,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

