Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FENC opened at $6.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.53, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of -0.08.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($3.70). On average, research analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 174,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 53,899 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 618,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 29,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 31,574 shares during the period. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

