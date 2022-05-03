FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FGI. Benchmark began coverage on FGI Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a speculative buy rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on FGI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FGI opened at $2.42 on Monday. FGI Industries has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.99.

FGI Industries ( NASDAQ:FGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that FGI Industries will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; bath furniture products, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

