Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FNF opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $48.89. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 649,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 339,959 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,385,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,283,000 after purchasing an additional 200,056 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,112,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

