Fidelity National Financial (FNF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE FNF opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.42. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.89.
In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
FNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.
About Fidelity National Financial
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.
