Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Short Interest Update

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the March 31st total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNF. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 113.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FNF opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average of $48.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.85%.
Fidelity National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.
