Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Stephens started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of FIS opened at $97.50 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $154.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of 143.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 276.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $562,481,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,833 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,031,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $768,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,602 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,319,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,027 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

