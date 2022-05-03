Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services updated its Q2 guidance to $1.72-$1.75 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.25-$7.37 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:FIS remained flat at $$97.50 on Tuesday. 57,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408,048. The company has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $154.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 276.47%.
A number of research firms have commented on FIS. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.
