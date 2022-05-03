Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.25-$7.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.780-$14.925 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.85 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.72-$1.75 EPS.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $97.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.73. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $154.27. The stock has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 276.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

