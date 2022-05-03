Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.72-$1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.650-$3.685 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.68 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.25-$7.37 EPS.

NYSE FIS opened at $97.50 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $154.27. The stock has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 276.47%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIS. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

