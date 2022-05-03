Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Short Interest Update

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FWAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 49,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,748. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWAC. Diameter Capital Partners LP raised its position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 2,259,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,461,000 after acquiring an additional 869,808 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,453,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,166,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 100,405 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at about $994,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 591,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after buying an additional 98,787 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on real estate technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

