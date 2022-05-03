Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Financial Institution Inc. is a bank holding company. The banks provide a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services and products to individuals, municipalities and small and medium size businesses, including agribusiness. While the banks function as community banks, the company strives to provide their customers with a broad range of competitive services generally provided only by larger, regional banks. “

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Financial Institutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Financial Institutions stock opened at $27.93 on Monday. Financial Institutions has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 33.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISI. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter worth $2,913,000. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter worth $2,307,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,590,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 394.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 44,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 90.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 30,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Financial Institutions (FISI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.