Financial Review: Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) and Sierra Monitor (OTCMKTS:SRMC)

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) and Sierra Monitor (OTCMKTS:SRMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Quantum-Si alerts:

35.5% of Quantum-Si shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of Quantum-Si shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.5% of Sierra Monitor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Quantum-Si has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Monitor has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Quantum-Si and Sierra Monitor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum-Si 0 0 0 0 N/A Sierra Monitor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Quantum-Si and Sierra Monitor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum-Si N/A -25.30% -22.62% Sierra Monitor 0.76% 2.89% 2.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quantum-Si and Sierra Monitor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum-Si N/A N/A -$94.99 million N/A N/A Sierra Monitor $22.08 million 1.52 $170,000.00 N/A N/A

Sierra Monitor has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum-Si.

Summary

Sierra Monitor beats Quantum-Si on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantum-Si (Get Rating)

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

About Sierra Monitor (Get Rating)

Sierra Monitor Corporation provides industrial Internet of things solutions that connect and protect infrastructure assets to the industrial and commercial facilities management market in the United States and internationally. It offers FieldServer family of protocol gateways, routers, and network explorers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers to enable local and remote monitoring and control of assets and facilities; and Sentry IT flame and gas detection solutions used by industrial and commercial facilities managers to protect their personnel and assets. The company sells its solutions to telecommunication companies and their suppliers. Sierra Monitor Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.