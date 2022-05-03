FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,418,200 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the March 31st total of 4,360,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17,091.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

FCBBF stock remained flat at $$14.88 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $18.97.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

