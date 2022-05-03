FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVI) Short Interest Update

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FTVI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.84. 32,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,611. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the third quarter worth approximately $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses providing technological services to the financial services industry.

