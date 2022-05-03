Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of FTGFF remained flat at $$2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday. Firan Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

