Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of FTGFF remained flat at $$2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday. Firan Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99.
About Firan Technology Group (Get Rating)
