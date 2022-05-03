Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Short Interest Up 24.5% in April

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the March 31st total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

OTCMKTS FFLWF opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12. Fire & Flower has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Fire & Flower from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.

