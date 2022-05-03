First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Stanley J. Bradshaw Acquires 4,000 Shares

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 4,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BUSE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.66. The stock had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.56. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). First Busey had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 45.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of First Busey from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in First Busey during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,115,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Busey by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 536,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after buying an additional 164,488 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in First Busey by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 151,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 110,700 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Busey by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 283,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after buying an additional 94,230 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in First Busey by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 128,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 86,358 shares during the period. 48.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

