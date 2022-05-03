First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Short Interest Up 24.1% in April

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,890,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 20,870,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $907,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,543,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,488,000 after buying an additional 16,028,243 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 20.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,641,000 after buying an additional 3,913,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,147,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,357,000 after buying an additional 269,586 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at $253,190,000. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Hovde Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.
First Horizon Company Profile
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
