First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 81.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on INBK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of INBK opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $319.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.66. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $53.56.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.15. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $85,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Becker bought 16,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $725,973.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

