First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Short Interest Update

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the March 31st total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $53.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.66.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.15. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 29.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.89%.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $85,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Becker bought 16,314 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $725,973.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INBK. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,765,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 89,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 58,483 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 194.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 34,953 shares in the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,574,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 570,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,856,000 after acquiring an additional 29,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Internet Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

About First Internet Bancorp (Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.