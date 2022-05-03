First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIBK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.85. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $48.25.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 8.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.42%.

In other news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $72,098.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie bought 1,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,634 shares of company stock worth $841,767 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 990.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 567.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,085.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Interstate BancSystem (Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

