First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

FIBK stock opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.85.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 29.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,634 shares of company stock worth $841,767. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 990.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 567.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,085.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

