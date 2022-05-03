First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Rating Increased to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.85. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 8.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $499,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,634 shares of company stock worth $841,767 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth $3,132,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,805,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,658,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,815,000 after purchasing an additional 555,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,879,000 after purchasing an additional 503,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 369.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,612,000 after purchasing an additional 456,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

