First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MERCHANTS CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in conducting commercial banking business through the offices of its banking subsidiaries. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Merchants in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $39.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.10. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $48.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 36.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Merchants will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 3.6% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

