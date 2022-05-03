First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of FMBH opened at $36.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.90. First Mid Bancshares has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $45.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average of $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $4,529,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 407,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,452,000 after buying an additional 48,272 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after buying an additional 32,569 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 435,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after buying an additional 14,338 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

