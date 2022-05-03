First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

First Northwest Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 102.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. First Northwest Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 11.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

FNWB opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $191 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.88. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $23.77.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 8.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 14,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNWB. StockNews.com downgraded First Northwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut First Northwest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised First Northwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

