First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FNWB. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Northwest Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised First Northwest Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $19.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Northwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.90.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 19.44%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 243.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in First Northwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in First Northwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

