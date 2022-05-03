First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Short Interest Down 19.9% in April

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the March 31st total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $18.30. 282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $183 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.88. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 18.58%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Northwest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised First Northwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut First Northwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $429,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 805,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,266,000 after purchasing an additional 51,006 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 83,770 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

