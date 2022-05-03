First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First of Long Island from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First of Long Island from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of FLIC opened at $17.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $403.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.44. First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $23.98.

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. First of Long Island had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First of Long Island will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 18,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,838,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

