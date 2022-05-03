First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. First Watch Restaurant Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $162.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.42 million. On average, analysts expect First Watch Restaurant Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.94.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FWRG shares. Raymond James started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWRG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.