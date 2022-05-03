First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. First Watch Restaurant Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $162.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.42 million. On average, analysts expect First Watch Restaurant Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FWRG opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94. First Watch Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $25.46.

FWRG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

