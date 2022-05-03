FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on June 1st

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

FirstEnergy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years. FirstEnergy has a payout ratio of 60.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.7%.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average is $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.37. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 400,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 153,552 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 62,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 244,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 152,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,181,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,731,000 after buying an additional 114,166 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

