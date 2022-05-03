FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.78.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of FE opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.69.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 419.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 126.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

