FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.78.
A number of research firms have recently commented on FE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.
Shares of FE opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.69.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.64%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 419.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 126.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.
FirstEnergy Company Profile (Get Rating)
FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FirstEnergy (FE)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.