FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Short Interest Up 24.1% in April

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 838,100 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 675,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 557,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of FLT opened at $248.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $295.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.43.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Boston Partners raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36,895.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,022,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,098,000 after buying an additional 1,019,413 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,408,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,131,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 90.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 811,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,068,000 after buying an additional 385,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,531,000 after buying an additional 317,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.88.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.