Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.43 Billion

Analysts predict that Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.40 billion and the highest is $6.47 billion. Flex posted sales of $6.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flex will report full-year sales of $25.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.59 billion to $25.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $27.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.65 billion to $27.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flex.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33. Flex has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

