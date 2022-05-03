Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues Earnings Results

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Flowserve updated its FY22 guidance to $1.50-1.70 EPS.

Flowserve stock opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $44.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,704,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,559,000 after acquiring an additional 99,467 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,939,000 after acquiring an additional 59,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Flowserve by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,949,000 after acquiring an additional 258,039 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Flowserve by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 69,935 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Flowserve by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

