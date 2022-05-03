Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-7% (implying $3.72-3.79 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.80 billion.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

FLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Flowserve by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Flowserve by 187.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,949,000 after acquiring an additional 258,039 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 6.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Flowserve by 8.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Flowserve by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,939,000 after acquiring an additional 59,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

