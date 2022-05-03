Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Phillip John Riese Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $155,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,218.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Phillip John Riese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $138,300.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $127,600.00.

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.41.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 million. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth about $13,638,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 2.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,146,000 after buying an additional 10,536 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth about $323,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 19.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 413,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after buying an additional 68,313 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter worth about $1,254,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

