Flywire (FLYW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Flywire has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Flywire to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. Flywire has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.41.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

In related news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $127,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $121,377.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,505 shares of company stock worth $2,641,537.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Flywire by 337.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,350 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Flywire by 515.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,118,000 after acquiring an additional 794,851 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Flywire by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,809,000 after acquiring an additional 422,071 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Flywire by 640.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 240,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at $5,962,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

