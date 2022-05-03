FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.70-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25-5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.41 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of FMC from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.73.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $131.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00. FMC has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $140.99.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.19%.

FMC announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $269,680.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of FMC by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of FMC by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of FMC by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

