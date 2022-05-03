FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. FMC updated its FY22 guidance to $6.70-8.00 EPS.

NYSE FMC traded down $9.41 on Tuesday, hitting $122.37. 26,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,599. FMC has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.60 and a 200-day moving average of $114.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 37.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMC. Bank of America lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

FMC announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 893,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,164,000 after buying an additional 43,776 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FMC by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of FMC by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 58,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of FMC by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of FMC by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

