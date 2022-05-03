Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

