Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average is $25.62. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $34.79.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $145.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.37 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 58.85% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTAI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (Get Rating)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.