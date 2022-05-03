Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens upgraded shares of Forward Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Forward Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $99.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $125.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.54.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.41. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 25.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,277,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,713,000 after acquiring an additional 307,392 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at $32,097,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Forward Air by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 677,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,056,000 after acquiring an additional 212,495 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 3,745.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 116,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Forward Air by 483.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 92,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

