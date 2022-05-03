Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Short Interest Down 20.0% in April

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:FWP traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.46. 25 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,392. Forward Pharma A/S has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $20.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Forward Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.