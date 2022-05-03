Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Short Interest Down 20.0% in April

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWP traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.46. 25 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,392. Forward Pharma A/S has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $20.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69.

Get Forward Pharma A/S alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Forward Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Forward Pharma A/S by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Forward Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forward Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Forward Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.